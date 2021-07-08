TOKYO (CBS News) — Spectators will be banned from Olympic venues in Tokyo because of a new state of emergency imposed due to the spread of the coronavirus, Japan’s Olympic minister said Thursday, meaning the Games will happen mostly behind closed doors.
“We reached an agreement on no spectators at venues in Tokyo,” Tamayo Marukawa said after talks involving local and national government officials, organizers and Olympic and Paralympic chiefs.
Most Olympic competition will happen in Tokyo, but a few events will be held outside the Japanese capital.