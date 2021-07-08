California ReopeningLatest News and Video Reports
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Firefighters in San Francisco were at the scene of a two-alarm house fire burning in the city’s Ingleside District Thursday afternoon that required the rescue of at least one resident.

The fire broke out shortly before 2 p.m., with multiple units responding to the 100 block of Garfield Street at the corner of Bright Street.

As of about 2:15 p.m., the fire seemed to be under control, though there was still smoke hanging in the area of the hilltop neighborhood.

The San Francisco Fire PIO Twitter account provided an update, saying that at least one resident needed to be rescued from the second story of the home.

The resident pulled from the building was injured and is currently being evaluated, according to officials. One person has been displaced by the fire.

The fire has forced SF Muni to reroute the 29 Sunset bus in both directions.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.