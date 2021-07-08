SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) — Firefighters quickly extinguished a garage fire in San Jose on Thursday morning, but one person on scene needed to be hospitalized.
Crews responded at 7:05 a.m. to the fire at a single-story home in the 1700 block of McLaughlin Avenue and had the blaze under control by 7:22 a.m., the Fire Department wrote on Twitter.
One person was taken to a hospital for "non fire-related injuries," fire officials said.
The cause of the fire was still under investigation later Thursday.
