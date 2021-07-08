PINOLE (CBS SF) — Police in Pinole confirmed that they are investigating a Thursday afternoon homicide that ended with an officer shooting an armed suspect after being fired upon.
At around 1:10 p.m., Pinole police dispatch received a report of a disturbance involving a subject armed with a gun at a residence in the 1100 block of Encina Avenue.READ MORE: Despite a Coal Ban in Oakland, Developer Leverages Proposed Facility Against City
As officers responded, the reporting party told police a victim had been shot
and the suspect was fleeing on foot. Arriving officers searched the residence and located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to authorities.
Police also established a perimeter and searched for the suspect.READ MORE: UPDATE: 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Eastern Sierra Nevada; Shaking Felt In Bay Area
The armed suspect confronted a Pinole officer, firing multiple shots at the officer who returned fire, striking the suspect. The suspect was detained and treated at the scene before being transported to the hospital. Officers recovered a handgun at the scene.
The Contra Costa County Officer Involved Shooting protocol was initiated and the incident is being investigated jointly by the Pinole Police Department, Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, and the Contra Costa DA’s office.MORE NEWS: Heat Wave In Santa Cruz Mountains Puts Fire Crews On High Alert
Police said there is no continuing threat to public safety, but the investigation into the homicide and the officer-involved shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Pinole Police Department at 510-724-1111.