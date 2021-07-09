Suspect Surrenders In Berkeley Neighborhood During ‘High-Risk’ Search and Arrest Warrant
BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A suspect was arrested in Berkeley Friday morning during what police called a high-risk search and arrest warrant in a residential neighborhood.
Berkeley police said the unidentified suspect was wanted on an arrest warrant related to gun violence in the city. Detectives had spent numerous hours on the investigation and knew the suspect was potentially armed and dangerous, police said.
On Friday at about 7 a.m., members of the department's Special Response Team (SRT), trained negotiators and detectives converged at a home on the 2700 block of Acton Street to serve the warrant. SRT officers formed a perimeter around the home and negotiators spoke with the suspect on the phone, police said.
Following the phone communication, the suspect surrendered, walked out of the home and was arrested without further incident. The home was searched for more evidence further evidence pertaining to the search warrant. Police did not elaborate further on what was seized, if anything.
Further information will be released at a later date, police said.