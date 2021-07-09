MENDOCINO COUNTY (CBS SF) – A cannabis company has reportedly taken responsibility for a wildfire that broke out in Mendocino County on Wednesday and destroyed several structures.
According to The Mendocino Voice, Flow Cannabis Company said the Broiler Fire started on their property near Redwood Valley. The company said the blade of a mower operated by an employee struck a rock and caused a spark.
“Words cannot express how truly sorry we are for the stress, anxiety, fear and loss that our Redwood Valley neighbors have endured as a result,” company president Jarom Fawson said in a statement.
“Nor can words express how truly grateful we are to the first responders who were immediately on the scene and who, through their heroic and coordinated efforts, prevented further devastation,” Fawson went on to say.
According to Cal Fire, the fire started around 2:45 p.m. in the area of Uva Drive and Finne Road southwest of Redwood Valley and grew to 50 acres within two hours. The Broiler Fire eventually grew to 80 acres and was 100% contained by Friday morning.
The fire destroyed nine structures and damaged seven others.
Officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.