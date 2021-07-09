SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are at the scene of a pedestrian accident early Friday evening that left a juvenile with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

San Jose police received the call about the accident in the area of Camden Avenue and Kooser Road shortly after 5 p.m. The young victim was struck by a car and transported to an area hospital with critical injuries, according to a tweet by the police department.

Units are currently at the scene of an auto vs pedestrian collision in the area of Camden Av and Kooser Rd. The ped is a juvenile. The victim has been transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Southbound Camden Av is closed from Kooser Rd to Merrill Loop. pic.twitter.com/Q7ZpVoPW0v — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) July 10, 2021

No details about the juvenile’s age have been released by authorities.

KPIX video from the scene showed a juvenile’s shoe that had been knocked off the victim’s foot still sitting in the street.

Southbound Camden Avenue is closed between Kooser Road and Merill Loop as the investigation into the accident continues.

A witness who said they were riding their motorcycle alongside the vehicle involved in the accident said the pedestrian came suddenly into traffic while drivers had a green light.

The witness said the pedestrian flew threw the air five or six feet after being struck.

This is a developing news story. CBS SF will provide additional information as it becomes available.