KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment.

OPENING: TONGA ROOM

Friday & Saturday 5:30 pm

“This is completely awesome.“

Those words from Tony Bourdain upon his first visit to the Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar with Chef Chris Cosentino for the show “The Layover.” It really IS one of the most magical night spots in San Francisco and they serve a Mai-Tai that will knock your socks off.

This legendary Tiki spot at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco is open once again and you are invited. No reservations just walk-ups Friday & Saturday from 5pm.

tongaroom.com

MOVIE: ROADRUNNER

Opens Friday July 16th

Anthony Bourdain is also the subject of a documentary about his life as a road warrior, writer, and provocateur traveling the world to share with all of us. Bourdain put the spotlight on the home cooks, the food truck chefs, the street vendors as well as the star chefs and Michelin-starred restaurants. He appeared as at ease sitting on a street curb as he did at a fancy, fine dining restaurant. He brought us not only the food & culture but his intelligent, witty take on it all. Family, pals and many chefs speak to the heart of the man who inspired us all to travel and embrace our bodies as “a pleasure park of food and fun.” I had the joy of interviewing him many times & introduced him on stage for a few of his Bay Area appearances. Anthony Bourdain was a special man, who inspired me greatly, taught me to be authentic, speak my truth. He was taken too young, too soon.

focusfeatures.com/roadrunner

FLIGHT: VIRGIN GALACTIC

Sunday 6 am

Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic launches into space this Sunday and you are invited – to watch and partake in future journeys. The space tourism pioneer wants to take more people into space than ever before. Now about that $250k price tag?

virgingalactic.com

EURO 2020 FINAL: ENGLAND v. ITALY

Sunday noon

That was the goal that changed everything for England in the Euro semi-final against Denmark. They will now play ITALY at home – at Wembley Stadium Sunday at noon.

uefa.com/uefaeuro-2020/e-euro-2021

PUB: PIG & WHISTLE SF

Open Daily 11:30 am

It’s one of my fave Brit pubs where good food, perfect pints & warm hospitality unite. Watch the game Sunday and cheer along with other Brits.

facebook.com/Pig-and-Whistle-SF-118708431487082/

CHEERS: CAMERON’S PUB, Half Moon Bay

Open Daily 11 am

Located on the coast minutes from downtown Half Moon Bay this IS as traditional and authentic as it gets. Pints & pies are on the menu here but on Sunday all eyes will be off the pies and on the TV screens for one of the biggest sporting events in England since 1966 … when they played and beat Germany in the World Cup.

Cameron’s is also an Inn so if you want to make this an overnight stay – a comfy bed awaits for your slumbering pleasure.

cameronspub.net

CIAO FOR ITALY: ORIGINAL JOE’S SF

Open Daily 12 noon

Head to OJ’s in SF for the knockout cuisine but Sunday it’s the killer cocktails that will keep you steady as you watch England take on Italy. This North Beach hot spot with indoor & al fresco dining has a brilliant bar with TV screens aplenty. This is the spot to save your cheers for Italy.

originaljoes.com/north-beach

MUSIC: KENNY G in NAPA

Fri, Sat & Sun 5:30 pm & 8:30 pm

Legendary sax performer Kenny G will be performing at Charles Krug in partnership with Blue Note throughout the weekend. The Grammy-winning musician puts on a “saxxy” show. You will not be disappointed.

bluenotenapa.com/event/tw-eventinfo/Kenny+G./10926185

Follow me on socials @liammayclem

Email me: liam@liammayclemproductions.com

Cheers and Go England!!