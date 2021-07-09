SAN BRUNO (BCN) — Police in San Bruno on Wednesday arrested a man in connection with a stabbing that sent another man to the hospital.

On Wednesday at 2:42 p.m., officers with the San Bruno Police Department responded to the intersection of West San Bruno and Huntington avenues on a report of a subject with a knife who had just broken the window of a passing vehicle.

Responding officers learned an additional call came in that the suspect had stabbed another man with a knife.

Officers located the suspect about a quarter-mile away from the scene, and the man was taken into custody without incident.

Police identified the suspect as a 26-year-old man from South San Francisco but did not immediately release his name.

The suspect was still in possession of the knife when he was arrested, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, brandishing a weapon and vandalism.

Police said the suspect walked up behind the victim on the sidewalk and stabbed him with a large kitchen knife.

The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

