OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland firefighters are at the scene of a fire at a homeless encampment near I-880 near 16th Avenue and East 12th Street that is impacting traffic and BART service, according to authorities.

Multiple fire units were at the fire. The Oakland Fire Department Twitter account posted about the fire shortly before 6:30 p.m.

The fire was blowing smoke across the freeway and slowing traffic. BART was also holding trains outside of the area, causing delays.

This is a breaking news story. CBS SF will provide additional information as it becomes available.