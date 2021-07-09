OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland firefighters are at the scene of a fire at a homeless encampment near I-880 near 16th Avenue and East 12th Street that is impacting traffic and BART service, according to authorities.
Multiple fire units were at the fire. The Oakland Fire Department Twitter account posted about the fire shortly before 6:30 p.m.READ MORE: Heat Wave: Cal ISO Extends Flex Alert Into Saturday; Conservation Encouraged
16th Ave & E12th Street; crews on-scene of a well involved encampment fire. This is right off HWY 880, drive safely. Engines 4, 13, Truck 2, Battalion 2. #oakland
— Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) July 10, 2021
The fire was blowing smoke across the freeway and slowing traffic. BART was also holding trains outside of the area, causing delays.
There is a 10-minute delay between Lake Merritt and Fruitvale in the Dublin / Pleasanton, Berryessa, Richmond and Daly City directions due to a off-wayside fire. Trains are holding out of the area.
— SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) July 10, 2021
This is a breaking news story. CBS SF will provide additional information as it becomes available.