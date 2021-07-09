PALO ALTO (BCN) — Police in Palo Alto are investigating graffiti found inside a bathroom at El Camino Park that expressed hatred towards white people as a hate crime.
Around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, an officer was conducting a routine patrol at the park at 155 El Camino Real and discovered writings that had been etched into the exterior of a bathroom stall.
Police said the writings included a statement of hatred toward white people, and it is believed the vandalism occurred on Tuesday or Wednesday.
A public works crew was notified and responded to the bathroom to repair the damage.
There was no suspect information available, according to police.
Investigators said there is no known connection between this case and another incident of hate crime vandalism that was reported at the same location in May.
