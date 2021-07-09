By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Ably setting backsides in motion since the late 2000s, all-star R&B revue Marc & the Casuals has earned a solid reputation as one of San Francisco’s premiere party-starting outfits. Led by session veteran and keyboard/trumpet player Marc Capelle, his core wrecking crew of Bay Area luminaries features such talented musicians as guitarist Bart Davenport (a solo artist who has also fronted Honeycut and the Loved Ones) and his Persephone’s Bees partner guitarist Tom Ayers, drummer Todd Roper (Chuck Prophet, Cake), and onetime Dwarves bass player Pete Straus.

Augmented by a horn section (trombone player Carroll Ashby and saxophonist Tom Griesser) and additional auxiliary players — among them Capelle’s own son Evan on percussion — the group backs a rotating who’s who of local guest vocalists like Karina Denike (Dancehall Crashers, NOFX, The Cottontails), veteran rock heroes Bob Reed (Overwhelming Colorfast, the Titan-Ups) and Mark Eitzel (American Music Club) and established songwriters Virgil Shaw and Brad Brooks through marathon sets that range from deep soul and funk covers to revamped rock classics.

While the performances of this live R&B jukebox have become more rare in recent years as Capelle focused on his soundtrack-focused project the Red Room Orchestra — which not surprisingly features many of the same players — Marc & the Casuals still re-emerge for shows periodically.

They served as the house band for the Make-Out Room’s annual Holiday Craptacular fundraising food drive back in 2018 and Capelle has been appearing regularly at the Chapel’s attached restaurant Curio, leading small groups featuring his main foil Ayers on guitar.

This “Summer Soul Celebration” at the Make-Out Room on Sunday will feature a stripped-down quintet line-up of the group with monster drummer Michael Urbano (Bourgeois Tagg, the Kinetics, John Hiatt, Smash Mouth, Camper Van Beethoven, Sheryl Crow) filling in, but fan will likely see some of the usual guest singers in attendance squeeze up onstage for a song or two. The band will be playing three sets starting at 5 p.m.

Marc & the Casuals

Sunday, July 11, 5 p.m. $25

The Make-Out Room