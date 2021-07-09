FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A woman was found dead at a Fairfield home and a suspect was arrested in what police are characterizing as a domestic violence incident, authorities said Friday.
Fairfield police said officers responded at around 11 a.m. Thursday to a home on the 200 block of Pennsylvania Ave. and found the body of a 26-year-old woman and Fairfield resident. Her identity was not disclosed and police did not elaborate on the manner of her death.
Investigators identified Hugo Avelino Medina, a 34-year-old Fairfield resident, as the suspect in the murder. Police said Avelinomedina had fled in his vehicle before officers arrived.
California Highway Patrol officers found Avelino Medina’s vehicle in San Rafael and Fairfield police detectives responded to the location to recover the vehicle. A search of the area by detectives along with Marin County Sheriff’s deputies and San Rafael police officers led to Avelino Medina’s location and his arrest.
Avelino Medina was booked into the Solano County Jail on charges of murder, probation violation and other domestic violence-related charges.
Police urged anyone with additional information about the case to contact detectives at (707) 428-7600.