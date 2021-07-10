CONCORD (CBS SF) — Highway 242, a popular shortcut between 680 and Highway 4 in the Concord area, will be shut down this weekend as Caltrans begins a repaving project.
Caltran officials said it will take two weekend closures to complete the project. Northbound 242 was scheduled to be closed starting on Friday at 10:00 p.m. until Monday, July 12 at 10:00 a.m.
A second weekend closure was scheduled starting on Friday, July 16 at 10:00 p.m. until Monday, July 19 at 10:00 a.m.
#ICYMI: Caltrans Bay Area crews are replacing 3,500 feet of concrete paving in both lanes #2 and #3 of NB SR 242 in Concord until Monday morning. This work will extend the roadway life and help reduce noise and future road work in the area. @CA_Concord @511CC pic.twitter.com/l8lCNjiYK4
— Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) July 10, 2021
During these closures, northbound 242 will be fully closed overnight, but one lane will be re-opened during the daytime.
During the northbound 242 closures, motorists heading eastbound towards Pittsburg and Antioch were advised to use northbound I-680 to connect with Highway 4.