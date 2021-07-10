Cooling Centers:Find Your Nearest Cooling Center To Beat The Heat
CONCORD (CBS SF) — Highway 242, a popular shortcut between 680 and Highway 4 in the Concord area, will be shut down this weekend as Caltrans begins a repaving project.

Caltran officials said it will take two weekend closures to complete the project. Northbound 242 was scheduled to be closed starting on Friday at 10:00 p.m. until Monday, July 12 at 10:00 a.m.

A second weekend closure was scheduled starting on Friday, July 16 at 10:00 p.m. until Monday, July 19 at 10:00 a.m.

During these closures, northbound 242 will be fully closed overnight, but one lane will be re-opened during the daytime.

During the northbound 242 closures, motorists heading eastbound towards Pittsburg and Antioch were advised to use northbound I-680 to connect with Highway 4.