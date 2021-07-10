Cooling Centers:Find Your Nearest Cooling Center To Beat The Heat
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco have taken a suspect into custody after a stabbing in the area of Broadway and Powell, according to authorities.

Though details on the incident were slim, police said that the stabbing was still under investigation as of 5 p.m. The police activity had shut down westbound traffic on Broadway between Powell and Stockton at the north edge of Chinatown.

The SFPD Public Information Officer Robert Rueca tweeted about the incident.

There were no details about the circumstances surrounding the stabbing or the condition of the victim, but Rueca said that a suspect is in custody.