BRISBANE (CBS SF) — A bicyclist was critically injured in hit-and-run collision Saturday night, triggering a search by Brisbane police for a silver sedan and driver involved, authorities said.
Investigators said the collision took place at 6:13 p.m. at Lagoon Way and Tunnel Ave. Officers arriving at the scene discovered the injured cyclist, but the vehicle had fled the scene but not before its image was captured on a nearby surveillance camera.READ MORE: Bootleg Fire Doubles In Size To More Than 143,600 Acres; Vital Grid Power Lines Threatened
The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital. The condition of the victim was not released.READ MORE: Man Killed In Oakland Shooting Hours After Mass Rally Calling For An End To Deadly Street Violence
Investigators said the vehicle was believed to be a silver 1998 Honda Accord or similar vehicle. Damage to the vehicle would most likely be to the front of the vehicle, hood area, and possibly windshield.
The suspect was described as a black male adult with a thin build, approximately 40 years of age, with a beard and a black hat.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: When Is Your Check Coming?
Anyone who has information regarding the incident should contact either Sgt. Guaydacan at 415-508-2174 or Officer Sevilla at 415-347-2029.