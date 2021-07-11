SACRAMENTO (CBS/AP/BCN) — The California Independent System Operator (or Cal ISO) has issued a Flex Alert for 4 to 9 p.m. Monday.
Officials said the alert is needed to stabilize the state’s electric grid because of the impact of the Bootleg Fire in Klamath County, Oregon, on electric transmission lines and the continuing heat wave across the Western United States.READ MORE: Antioch House Fire, Woman's Shattered Life Highlight Human Toll of Illegal Fireworks
During the Flex Alert, California electricity consumers are asked to set their thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits; avoid using major appliances; turn off unnecessary lights; use fans for cooling; and unplug unused electronics.
Similar Flex Alerts were issued for Friday and Saturday but no Flex Alert was in effect on Sunday.READ MORE: Search Mounted for Jogger Missing in Pleasanton Hills
Cal ISO said Saturday the Bootleg Fire took three transmission lines off-line, straining electricity supplies.
The Bootleg Fire will see the potential for extreme growth today,” the National Weather Service in Medford, Oregon, tweeted Sunday.
Pushed by strong winds, the blaze exploded to 224 square miles as it raced through heavy timber in Oregon’s Fremont-Winema National Forest, near the Klamath County town of Sprague River.MORE NEWS: Diablo Fire Near Byron Contained After Burning 128 Acres
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press and Bay City News contributed to this report