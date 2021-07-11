OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland detectives were investigating the city’s latest homicide Sunday — just hours after city and community leaders implored a large gathering at Lake Merritt to help end a surge of deadly street violence that has claimed 72 lives so far this year.

Oakland police said officers responded to a report of a shooting in 1200 block of 52nd Ave. at 10:23 p.m.

Arriving officers discovered a man suffering from fatal gunshot wounds and a homicide investigation was launched. There was not immediate word on suspect or suspects in the case or the motive behind the slaying.

The victim’s identity was being withheld pending notification to next of kin. It was the city’s 72nd homicide of year. There were 85 homicides in all of 2020 and 68 in 2018, the lowest annual figure since 1999, according to a city report.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950., Oakland police chief LeRonne Armstrong and the leader of the city’s violence-prevention department headlined a midday gathering at Lake Merritt to decry rising violence and remember the city’s many recent homicide victims.

“Listen, when they gave me this job I told you I was going to be honest with you,” Armstrong told the crowd. “I told you I was going to fight for African-American people in the city. Ain’t nothing changed.”

Armstrong asked for Oakland to show up and what he got was a collection of families affected by gun violence along with a crowd of city residents frustrated by violent crime.

“Different races, different backgrounds but one message that’s quite strong,” said Carl Chan, president of the Chinatown Chamber of Commerce. “Let’s work together and keep our city safe.”

“I’m here to show support because I believe we do need a safe Oakland,” said Carol Wyatt. “There’s just way too much violence happening in Oakland.”

“We felt it was very important to support our police department and support our city,” explained Petra Brady of the African-American Chamber of Commerce. “We have to live here. We believe in safety just like everyone else does.”