BYRON (CBS SF) — A wildfire erupted early Sunday morning, quickly burning through 30-40 acres in the tinder-dry hills along Vasco Road and near the windmills.
Crews began responding to the fire near Vasco Rd. and Camino Diablo in the Byron area after 9:15 a.m. Fire alert webcam video showed a large smoke plume that was visible for miles.
Cal Fire tweeted — “Moderate rate of spread, wind driven, no structure threat.”
#DiabloFire @calfireSCU on Vasco Rd and Camino Diablo Rd in the Byron area is still reported at 30-40 acres plus, moderate rate of spread, wind driven, no structure threat per CAL FIRE Copter 106 at scene. Lots of fire resources in the area, please avoid Vasco Rd. @AlamedaCoFire pic.twitter.com/2mh0zGA8e8
— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) July 11, 2021
An excessive heat warning was in place for the drought stricken area until 11 p.m. Sunday. Temperatures have soared to triple digits the last two days with single digit humidity levels.
Crews from Cal Fire and Alameda County fire departments had been dispatched to the scene including air resources.
Developing story. Will be updated.