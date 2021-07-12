RENO (CBS SF/AP) — A 51-year-old Berkeley man who was injured as a passenger in a crash on Interstate 80 in Reno that killed the driver has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting reported on the highway minutes earlier.
Laron Edward was being held Monday in the Washoe County Jail without bail. He also has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Investigators said he was riding in a black 2016 Acura driven by Nichoel Davis, 40, Grand Rapids, Michigan, who was killed in a crash at about 6:30 a.m. Friday a few miles east of the California-Nevada line.
The Nevada Highway Patrol says the Acura was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed when witnesses say it attempted to pass a tractor-trailer on the shoulder. It clipped the truck and overturned in the median before striking an eastbound tractor-trailer.
Troopers already were responding to a call about shots fired at a pickup from a passing black sedan, the patrol said.
They found a blue 2021 Chevrolet Silverado with bullet holes and a shattered window but haven’t released any other details.