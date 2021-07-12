SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) – Authorities have arrested a South Bay doctor on suspicion of sexual battery and police are concerned that there may be additional victims.
Dr. Todd Yao, an urgent care physician at Sutter Health in Mountain View, was arrested on July 8 by the Department of Public Safety in neighboring Sunnyvale after a woman treated by Yao came forward. Police said Yao befriended the victim after she received treatment in November of 2020.
Over a period of several months, police said Yao made several romantic advances towards the victim, which were rejected. Yao also allegedly forced himself on the victim at least three times.
Police said the woman was initially reluctant to report the incidents due to Yao’s social status as a doctor, but decided to come forward out of concern of other potential victims.
Yao was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail, police said. It was not immediately known when he would appear in court.
Anyone who may have been victimized by Yao is asked to contact Detective Mary Cayori with the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety at 408-730-7122.