PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — The search for a jogger who went missing on Saturday near Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park has grown to include 13 agencies and nearly 100 volunteers, according to officials.

Authorities with the Pleasanton Police Department provided a Monday afternoon update on the continuing search for the missing jogger, identified as 37-year-old Philip Kreycik. He was last seen on Saturday at around 10:45 a.m. near the regional park while preparing to go on a run.

Police said the coordinated search has split the large group of volunteers into 20 teams to comb the area.

“As we continue the third day of our search and rescue efforts, we are still optimistic about locating Mr. Kreycik,” said Pleasanton Police Lieutenant Erik Silacci. “Our thoughts are with the Kreycik family and we are thankful for the ongoing support from local agencies and residents.”

Kreycik was reported missing by his wife after he failed to return from his run in the hills near the Moller Ranch staging area in Pleasanton. Kreycik parked his vehicle at the staging area around 11 a.m. and told his wife he was going for a one-hour run in the East Bay Regional Park.

Kreycik, a Berkeley resident, was described by police as a white male with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes. He is presumed to be wearing running attire and is an avid long-distance runner with no known health conditions.

Anybody with information about Kreycik’s whearabouts is asked to contact the Pleasanton Police Department at (925) 931-5100.