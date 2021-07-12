SAN MARTIN, Santa Clara County (CBS SF) — A vegetation fire was burned about three acres in the San Martin area of southern Santa Clara County Monday, Cal Fire reported.
The fire burned in the area of Church Ave. and Foothill Ave., about a mile east of U.S. Highway 101.
As of 4:32 p.m., Cal Fire said the fire had been contained and that firefighters would remain on the scene for the next 2-3 hours to fully extinguish it.
#ChurchFire on Church Ave and Foothill Ave in the San Martin area is contained to approximately 3 acres. Firefighters will remain at scene for the next 2-3 hours for extinguishment. pic.twitter.com/Dyq1rBfhMJ
— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 12, 2021