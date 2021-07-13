SAN MATEO COUNTY (BCN) – A man died when his vehicle went off state Highway 1 and landed on Pomponio State Beach in San Mateo County, where a passerby found it Tuesday morning, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.
The crash was reported at 11:43 a.m. by the passerby at the beach south of Half Moon Bay, but investigators do not know when exactly it happened, CHP Officer Art Montiel said.
The man, whose name has not been released, was going south on Highway 1 in a white Ford F-150 truck registered out of Half Moon Bay when for some reason it went off the roadway, went through more than 100 feet of foliage and then down an embankment and landed on the beach, Montiel said.
The man, the lone occupant of the truck, did not appear to be wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Montiel.
The truck remained at the beach Tuesday afternoon and the CHP said no Highway 1 lanes are blocked as a result of the crash.
