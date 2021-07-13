BURNSVILLE (CBS) — Residents in Minnesota are being reminded not to dump their goldfish in ponds and lakes, and for good reason. Someone fishing in Burnsville recently pulled a giant goldfish out of Keller Lake — an odd sight, yet one that is becoming common in the United States.
In a tweet on Friday reminding residents not to dump goldfish, Burnsville officials said goldfish “grow bigger than you think and contribute to poor water quality by mucking up the bottom sediments and uprooting plants.” They said groups of large goldfish were recently found in Keller Lake.