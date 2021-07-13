MONTEREY (CBS SF) — A small plane crashed into a home near Monterey Regional Airport Tuesday morning, causing a fire that has reportedly burned at least two homes.

The crash was reported at around 10:45 a.m. near Highway 68 in the Monterra Ranch subdivision.

The Monterey County Regional Fire District said three additional engines have been requested to work on the extension of the fire into the brush.

MCRFD, CAL FIRE, City of Monterey FD, City of Seaside FD , AMR. SO. On scene of airplane into a house near Hwy 68 Monterey ranch pic.twitter.com/u8dcPCmUyH — Mont. Co. Regional Fire (@mcrfd) July 13, 2021

KION cited a spokesperson for the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office as saying it’s believed one person was on board, and deputies were still assessing the scene.

It was unclear whether anyone was inside the house at the time of the crash.

KSBW reported the crash involved a single-engine Golden Eagle Cessna and at least two homes were burning in the resulting fire.

Other agencies responding to the incident were the Monterey and Seaside fire departments as well as Cal Fire.

