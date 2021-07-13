OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police were asking for the public’s help locating a missing girl from Oakland.
Briana Villegas was last seen on July 9 at 6:30 p.m. Police said the 14-year-old may be in Sunnyvale with family members. She is Hispanic, 5’2″, 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black bicycle shorts and a black shirt with the letters ‘OMI’ on it.
Villegas is in good physical and mental health but authorities consider the teen at-risk due to her age.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.