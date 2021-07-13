SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – The Santa Clara County’s medical examiner’s office has released the name of an 11-year-old boy struck and killed by a car in San Jose on Friday.

Neel Sengupta of San Jose was struck by a SUV shortly after 5 p.m. Friday when walking across the Camden Avenue crosswalk near Kooser Road, police said.

According to police, the car that struck Sengupta had a green light and neither alcohol nor drugs were suspected to be a factor in the collision.

KPIX video from the scene showed a juvenile’s shoe on the street which had apparently been knocked off the victim’s foot.

A witness who said they were riding their motorcycle alongside the vehicle involved in the collision said the boy came suddenly into traffic while drivers had a green light.

The witness said the victim flew through the air five or six feet after being struck.

Sengupta was transferred to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries about three hours later.

Police said the collision was the ninth pedestrian fatality and the 27th traffic collision death on San Jose city streets in 2021.

