SAN JOSE (CBS SF/AP) — The San Jose Sharks announced Tuesday that it signed goaltender Josef Korenar to a one-year contract, in the hopes of righting the team after missing the playoffs the last two seasons.
The 23-year-old Korenar played in 10 games for the Sharks last season, coming in as a reserve on April 10 for his NHL debut against the Kings.READ MORE: Rome Court Defends Murder Convictions Of Bay Area Schoolmates In Killing Of Police Officer
“Josef took a big step in his development last season, showing his athleticism and awareness in net while appearing in the NHL for the first time,” general manager Doug Wilson said in a statement.READ MORE: Monterey County Judge Sentences Salinas Man To 16 Years For Child Porn
San Jose struggled to get consistent goalie play, finishing in the bottom three in save percentage for a third straight season. Martin Jones had a save percentage of .896 as he has been unable to get back to the level of play he reached during his first three seasons in San Jose. He was pulled early eight times in 34 starts.
Wilson has made improved goalie play a priority for the offseason.MORE NEWS: UPDATE: Search For Missing Jogger Phillip Kreycik in Pleasanton Hills Entering Critical Stage
© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.