SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Three Stockton men have been arrested for human trafficking after they were busted in a prostitution sting at a San Jose hotel, authorities announced Tuesday.

San Jose police said that Jarren Meek, Markell Shelton, and Mark Ramirez were all arrested for pandering. They have since made bail and were out jail.

In addition to the arrests, officers recovered four adult females believed to have been forced into prostitution.

Officers conducted an undercover human trafficking operation during evening hours of July 9 to rescue individuals forced into prostitution and arrest their traffickers. They also targeted sex buyers during the operation.

Three Stockton men allegedly dropped off a young woman to engage in commercial sex. During the investigation, the men were detained and officers located two loaded firearms in their vehicle.

Four female victim were connected with or offered a victim advocate.

Anyone with information on this case or other cases involving these suspects is asked to contact Detective Shen #4224 of the San Jose Police Department’s Special Victims Unit- Human Trafficking Task Force at (408)537-1999 or email stopslavery@sanjoseca.gov.

