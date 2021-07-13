SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) – The owner of a fencing school in Sunnyvale was arrested last week for allegedly molesting one of his students, authorities said.
According to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, 49-year-old Ra’ad Rabieh was arrested on July 7 and was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on two counts of oral copulation with a minor.
Rabieh is the owner of The International Fencing Academy located on the 1300 block of Mary Avenue.
Police said Rabieh had groomed the victim over the course of several years by purchasing her gifts, treating her differently than other fencing students and traveling alone with her to competitions.
Rabieh began molested the victim when she was 17 years old, police said. The incidents took place at the suspect’s apartment in Sunnyvale and while traveling out-of-state to fencing competitions.
Anyone with information about this case or believes they may have been a victim of Rabieh is asked to contact Detective Sillito of the Department of Public Safety at 408-730-7138.