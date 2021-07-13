SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in South San Francisco on Tuesday confirmed the weekend arrest of two suspects found with a loaded ghost gun and brass knuckles.
Police tweeted about the arrests early Tuesday afternoon.
On 07/10/2021, SSFPD contacted 2 males in a vehicle on Stonegate Dr. regarding suspicious activity. Further investigation showed they were in possession of a loaded ghost gun and brass knuckles. The suspects were safely arrested and booked. #police #ssfpd #arrested #publicsafety pic.twitter.com/bOo5SmRvmq
— SouthSanFranciscoPD (@SSFPolice) July 13, 2021
On Saturday, July 10, officers responded to a report of suspicious activity on Stonegate Drive. Arriving police found two male individuals in a vehicle.
After further investigation, police found the men to be in possession of two illegal weapons: a ghost gun that was loaded and a set of brass knuckles.
The two suspects were arrested without incident and booked on weapons charges.