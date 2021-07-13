CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in South San Francisco on Tuesday confirmed the weekend arrest of two suspects found with a loaded ghost gun and brass knuckles.

Police tweeted about the arrests early Tuesday afternoon.

On Saturday, July 10, officers responded to a report of suspicious activity on Stonegate Drive. Arriving police found two male individuals in a vehicle.

After further investigation, police found the men to be in possession of two illegal weapons: a ghost gun that was loaded and a set of brass knuckles.

The two suspects were arrested without incident and booked on weapons charges.