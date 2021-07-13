SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Fire crews in Santa Rosa were able to Sonoma County Fire crews contain a vegetation fire burning south of the city Tuesday evening, according to authorities.
The post warned that smoke is significantly impacting West Santa Rosa.
*Bellevue Ave Fire Update* The spread of the fire has been stopped. There is no threat to the City. Smoke will continue to impact west Santa Rosa. pic.twitter.com/MjucA60kCz
— Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) July 14, 2021
Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.