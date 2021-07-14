SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — The San Francisco 49ers’ registered non-profit organization on Wednesday announced its annual season kickoff event at Levi’s Stadium at the beginning of September.

The 49ers Foundation will host “Players for a Purpose” at the stadium in Santa Clara on September 1st starting at 4 p.m. The fundraising community event will mark the foundation’s return to hosting in-person events after the COVID-19 pandemic and is the first community event to be held at Levi’s Stadium in over a year.

All proceeds will go towards the 49ers Foundation’s mission to educate and empower Bay Area youth through their award-winning programs 49ers EDU and 49ers PREP.

The event will include food, drinks and plenty of photo opportunities for the 49er Faithful with all five of the team’s Super Bowl trophies available for taking pictures on the Levi’s Stadium field. Guests will also hear from team officials about goals for 2021 and the entire player roster will be in attendance.

A VIP reception will also be expanded from year’s past with food stations, wine tastings, 49ers alumni like Jerry Rice and more.

“Although last year’s event was massively successful online, we are so excited to return to an in-person format at Levi’s Stadium for 2021,” said 49ers Foundation Executive Director Justin Prettyman. “I know the Faithful has been eager to visit the stadium and see live 49ers games. The 49ers Foundation’s Players for a Purpose event is a perfect way for members of the Faithful to get a taste of football before the season officially begins, all while giving back to Bay Area youth.”

Tickets and additional information on the event are available at 49ers.com/kickoff.