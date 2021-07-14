MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) — A wildfire burning in a rural area of Novato Wednesday afternoon has grown to 35 acres and is 40% contained, according to authorities.

The incident — later named the Dolcini Fire — was first reported at about 1:30 p.m. on the 6900 block of Point Reyes-Petaluma Road in Novato. Currently no structures were threatened by the fire, authorities said..

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office Twitter account posted information about the fire and a photo at around 1:45 p.m.

Deputies and Marin County Fire on-scene of a vegetation fire in the 6900 block of Point Reyes Petaluma Rd. No structures threatened. No evacuations at this time. Avoid the area. @marincountyfire pic.twitter.com/S4teA28K07 — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) July 14, 2021

An initial follow-up tweet said the fire had grown to three acres and air support had been called in.

As of shortly after 3 p.m., the fire had grown to 35 acres. The Marin County Sheriff said additional resources were headed towards the fire to assist local crews.

No evacuations have been ordered at this time. Point Reyes-Petaluma Road between Nicasio Valley Road and Novato Boulevard is currently closed due to the fire. People are asked to avoid the area.

About an hour later, Marin County Fire was reporting that containment of the fire had risen to 40%.