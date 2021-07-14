CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
SANTA CRUZ

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — Rescue crews say a driver died in a car that drove off a cliff near Pescadero State Beach Wednesday morning.

Firefighters from the CAL FIRE San Mateo – Santa Cruz Unit responded to reports of a vehicle having driven off a cliff north of Pescadero State Beach early Wednesday morning. Responding crews extricated the driver who was already dead, according to CAL FIRE.

CAL FIRE noted that the crash was the instance of a car driving over a cliff in San Mateo County in two days.

The case was turned over to the California Highway Patrol.