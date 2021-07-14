SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — Rescue crews say a driver died in a car that drove off a cliff near Pescadero State Beach Wednesday morning.
Firefighters from the CAL FIRE San Mateo – Santa Cruz Unit responded to reports of a vehicle having driven off a cliff north of Pescadero State Beach early Wednesday morning. Responding crews extricated the driver who was already dead, according to CAL FIRE.READ MORE: UPDATE: Searchers For Missing Jogger Philip Kreycik Hear Cries For Help In Pleasanton Canyon
Firefighters responded to a vehicle over cliff north of Pescadero State Beach this morning. The deceased driver was extricated from the vehicle. This case has been turned over to the CHP. pic.twitter.com/Rraf4CmxVc
— CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) July 14, 2021
CAL FIRE noted that the crash was the instance of a car driving over a cliff in San Mateo County in two days.
MORE: This is the second vehicle over cliff in SMC in two days. San Mateo County & Coastside Fire, @SMCSheriff @CAStateParks @CHP_HQ responded. All media questions are referred to the CHP.
— CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) July 14, 2021
The case was turned over to the California Highway Patrol.