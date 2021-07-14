LAFAYETTE (CBS SF/BCN) — The Lafayette City Council announced a search for a new member to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Cameron Burks, who left the council on June 29 for family reasons with more than three years left on his term.

Per city policy, the council has 60 days, so until Aug. 30, to fill the vacancy from its occurrence. The winner will hold office until the next regularly scheduled election in November 2022. The new council member will be eligible to run for re-election.

Burks resigned his post as mayor in 2019 in a surprise move he attributed to having a new job he was trying to balance with family needs. He successfully ran for re-election in 2020.

The city will advertise the vacancy and accept applications until Aug. 12. The council will interview applicants on Aug. 19 and 24.

Candidates must live in Lafayette and be registered to vote. Applications must be received by the city clerk by 5 p.m. Aug. 12. For more information, and to find the application, go to the city’s website. http://www.lovelafayette.org/city-hall/city-council/council-vacancy.

