MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) — Marin County Fire crews and sheriff’s deputies are at the scene of a fire burning in a rural area of Novato Wednesday afternoon.
The three-acre fire was burning on the 6900 block of Point Reyes-Petaluma Road in Novato, but currently no structures were threatened.
The Marin County Sheriff’s Office Twitter account posted information about the fire and a photo at around 1:45 p.m.
Deputies and Marin County Fire on-scene of a vegetation fire in the 6900 block of Point Reyes Petaluma Rd. No structures threatened. No evacuations at this time.
Avoid the area. @marincountyfire pic.twitter.com/S4teA28K07
— Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) July 14, 2021
No evacuations have been ordered at this time. Point Reyes-Petaluma Road between Nicasio Valley Road and Novato Boulevard is currently closed due to the fire. People are asked to avoid the area.
A follow-up tweet said air support had been called in.
On behalf of @marincountyfire – The vegetation fire is approximately 3 acres in size. No structures threatened. No evacuations at this time. Road closures remain in effect. Please avoid the area. Aircraft is on the way to assist. Fire is moving to the east with westerly winds.
— Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) July 14, 2021