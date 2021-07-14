MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) — Marin County Fire crews and sheriff’s deputies are at the scene of a fire burning in a rural area of Novato Wednesday afternoon.

The three-acre fire was burning on the 6900 block of Point Reyes-Petaluma Road in Novato, but currently no structures were threatened.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office Twitter account posted information about the fire and a photo at around 1:45 p.m.

No evacuations have been ordered at this time. Point Reyes-Petaluma Road between Nicasio Valley Road and Novato Boulevard is currently closed due to the fire. People are asked to avoid the area.

A follow-up tweet said air support had been called in.