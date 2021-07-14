PLEASANTON (KPIX 5) — Volunteers and family members searching for missing jogger Philip Kreycik are focusing on a new area of Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park where a family member heard something overnight.

According to a “Finding Philip Kreycik’” Facebook page, the family member could hear cries for help on the Sunol side of the regional park around 1 a.m. The yells were apparently coming from a canyon in the area.

At around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, a post office parking lot in Sunol was the gathering spot for experienced hikers to go up in the hills to follow this possible lead. So far there has been no word from sheriff’s investigators on the development.

Hundreds of volunteers and law enforcement have been searching the park looking for any sign of the 37-year-old Berkeley resident, who never turned up after going for a jog Saturday at the park.

Authorities said the search is unprecedented in scope, with some of the agencies involved are using K-9’s, fixed-wing aircraft, and drones as they comb through 50 square miles of brush and tough terrain in the Pleasanton hills.

Wednesday, e-bikers and mountain bikers were being asked to ride trails in the southern half of the park as the focus shifts toward the area where the sounds were heard.