SEATTLE (CBS SF) — Richard Sherman, the star NFL cornerback who last played with the San Francisco 49ers, was arrested and jailed early Wednesday morning for domestic violence burglary.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news on Twitter that the free agent was in jail.

Free-agent CB Richard Sherman was booked at 6:08 this am at the Seattle Correctional Facility for “Burglary Domestic Violence”, per King County public records. Sherman also was denied bail. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2021

King County records show that Sherman was booked into Seattle Correctional Facility at 6:08 a.m. Wednesday and that he was denied bail.

No other details were known at press time. Domestic Violence Burglary is a special charge in Seattle where “offender is usually accused of entering or refusing to leave a house, business, vehicle or other dwelling. In first degree offenses, they are also accused of committing an act of violence or carrying a deadly weapon such as a knife or firearm,” according to domesticviolenceseattle.com.

According to NBC Sports reporter Joe Fann, King County is saying it is investigating the incident as a possible felony.

In Seattle, the law requires police officers to arrest the suspect in domestic violence cases.

Sherman is a vice president of the NFL Players Association. In a statement, the NFLPA said, “We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved. We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us.”

Sherman, 33, married Ashley Moss in 2018. The couple have two children together and Moss helped Sherman negotiate his contract with the 49ers the same year they married.

This story will be updated.