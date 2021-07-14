SEATTLE (CBS SF) — Richard Sherman, the star NFL cornerback who last played with the San Francisco 49ers, was arrested and jailed early Wednesday morning for domestic violence burglary.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news on Twitter that the free agent was in jail.

Free-agent CB Richard Sherman was booked at 6:08 this am at the Seattle Correctional Facility for “Burglary Domestic Violence”, per King County public records. Sherman also was denied bail. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2021

King County records show that Sherman was booked into Seattle Correctional Facility at 6:08 a.m. Wednesday and that he was denied bail.

Sherman was arrested in Redmond, a suburb outside of Seattle where he and his family live. ESPN spoke to a Redmond Police representative who said the arrest stemmed from a 2.a.m call from someone in the residence reporting a break in.

“The person calling said that an adult male family member who did not live at the residence was attempting to force his way into the home,” ESPN reported. “When police arrived, the suspect was located outside the home. He fought with police but was eventually apprehended and taken to a local hospital to be checked but was cleared and then booked into the King County Correctional Facility.”

“The spokesman said no one in the residence was injured.”

Domestic Violence Burglary is a special charge in King County where “offender is usually accused of entering or refusing to leave a house, business, vehicle or other dwelling. In first degree offenses, they are also accused of committing an act of violence or carrying a deadly weapon such as a knife or firearm,” according to domesticviolenceseattle.com.

According to NBC Sports reporter Joe Fann, King County is saying it is investigating the incident as a possible felony.

News: King County public records show that Richard Sherman has been booked for “Burglary Domestic Violence.” READ MORE: Suspect Arrested Following Fatal Stabbing In San Jose The “INV” means it’s being investigated as a felony. pic.twitter.com/kz5qZp051S — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) July 14, 2021

In King County, the law requires police officers to arrest the suspect in domestic violence cases.

Sherman is a vice president of the NFL Players Association. In a statement, the NFLPA said, “We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved. We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us.”

Sherman, 33, married Ashley Moss in 2018. The couple have two children together and Moss helped Sherman negotiate his contract with the 49ers the same year they married.

After playing cornerback for the San Francisco 49ers for three years, Sherman is a free agent. He played for the Seattle Seahawks for six years, including their 2014 Super Bowl win, and before then he played for Stanford University from 2006-2011.

This story will be updated.