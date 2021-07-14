SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man was arrested as the suspect in a fatal stabbing in San Jose, police said Wednesday.

The suspect was identified as Howard Ishihara, 55, of San Jose. He was arrested on the same day of the stabbing, which was on Sunday, according to a press release from San Jose police.

The incident happened at around 7:16 a.m. on the 5000 block of Almaden Expressway just north of state Highway 85. Officers and medics who arrived attempted life-saving measures but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

During the investigation, Ishihara was identified as the primary suspect and police said he was located and arrested later that day by patrol officers.

It was San Jose’s 23rd homicide of 2021.

Anyone with information was about the incident was asked to Contact Detective Sergeant Vallejo #3810 or Detective Cuenca #3915 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide unit at 408-277-5283.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 408-947-7867.