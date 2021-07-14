VALLEJO (CBS SF) – A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in downtown Vallejo Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, officers responded to the 200 block of Maine Street near Sacramento Street upon reports of multiple gunshots in the area. When police arrived, they found the teen suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters. No additional details about the shooting were immediately available.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Craig Long at 707-648-4514 or Detective Brian Murphy at 707-648-5430.