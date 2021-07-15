OAKLAND (CBS SF) — One man was killed and two others injured in early morning shootings in Oakland, police said Thursday.
Officers called to 300 block of Ghormley Ave. in East Oakland at about 4:55 a.m. found a 26-year-old man who had been shot dead, police said. The victim was not identified.
About the same time a block away on the 200 block of Hunter Ave., police responded to another shooting where a man was found injured. Police said he was listed in stable condition at a hospital.
Earlier Thursday morning at about 4:35 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at 16th and Marin Way in the city’s San Antonio district where another man had been shot. He was also listed in stable condition, police said.
No other information on the shootings was made available by Oakland police.