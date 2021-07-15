SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant on the rise, San Francisco officials on Thursday sounded the alarm to residents who have not been vaccinated yet.

According to San Francisco’s Department of Public Health, the city has seen a threefold increase in COVID cases in just the past 12 days.

San Francisco Director of Public Health Dr. Grant Colfax called the Delta variant “COVID on steroids: and expressed some real concerns of inequity along racial lines.

The latest confirmed numbers for San Francisco as of July 7th indicated the city had a seven-day average of 42 new COVID cases reported daily. The SF Department of Public Health said SF had at least 70 new cases on July 6.

The last date for near-reliable data is July 8 with at least 92 new cases.

At the start of July, San Francisco was averaging only ten daily cases.

While still a far cry from January’s high average of 373 new cases daily, Mayor London Breed said the new uptick is focused on unvaccinated minorities.

“What we will see, what the data shows us is that with this new Delta variant, we will see higher infections of those not vaccinated and we can anticipate there will be at least 250 more deaths. And disproportionately, those people will be African Americans and Latinos,” said Breed

All of the 19 people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 were unvaccinated, officials said.

As California marks one month since the state dropped most COVID restrictions and allowed businesses to reopen completely, there are concerns that the Delta variant could force the return of some restrictions if cases continue to increase.

Businesses are particularly worried about the possibility increased indoor activity restrictions or even another shutdown.

The Delta variant is driving significant surges across the country, with new cases up at least 10% in almost every state.

Though California has largely been a model of success as far as the percentage of residents who have been vaccinated, there are parts of the state that are struggling.

Los Angeles County has seen a significant surge in cases with more than 1,000 new COVID cases confirmed every day over the last week.

On Thursday, officials reported an additional 1,537 cases and three deaths.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID in L.A. County jumped to 452 on Thursday, up from 406 on Wednesday. Of those hospitalized, 96 are in intensive care units.

On Thursday, L.A. County officials released new health order requiring masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. The new order goes into effect on Saturday night at 11:59 p.m.

Doctors keep offering reassurance that anyone who has been vaccinated should be protected from the delta variant, though the CDC says no vaccine is a hundred percent effective.