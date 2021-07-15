PLEASANTON (KPIX) — A group of volunteers gathered in the parking lot of Foothill High School in Pleasanton to begin another day searching Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park to find Philip Kreycik.

“They are 100 percent in this. They believe that Philip is still out there alive and their message to the community is that we’re still here and we’re going to bring him back alive,” said one volunteer named David Selinger.

Kreycik went missing Saturday afternoon when he didn’t show up for an appointment after a pre-planned eight-mile run in at the park. His car and phone were located at the trailhead. He is still missing.

“Philip is a tough guy. The family is 100 percent sure he’s out there and they are not giving up,” Selinger said.

Thursday, in addition to the foot search, volunteers were plastering missing-persons flyers around Pleasanton in the hope that someone recognizes the Berkeley husband and father.

The official Alameda County search ended late Wednesday night, but the volunteer search continues.

There was a report late Tuesday night that there were shouts for help on the Sunol side of the ridge. A message was posted on Facebook and volunteers started showing up at 1 a.m.

“The heart of this community is in this search,” Selinger said. “By 5 a.m. we had another 25 or 40 volunteers who all woke up in the middle of the night, who turned over, saw an alert on their phone and then walked five miles in the wilderness to find Philip and this what it is all about.”