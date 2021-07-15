SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) – Police in San Bruno seized what they described as a “large amount” of fentanyl and arrested a woman from far Northern California in connection with the case.

The woman was found in the area of El Camino Real and Kains Avenue around 9:35 p.m. According to officers, the woman had several outstanding warrants and was in possession of more than 4.5 ounces (126 grams) of the powerful opioid.

Police said the fentanyl seized was roughly the equivalent of about 65,000 doses.

“Seizures like this quite literally translate to lives saved, in this case as many as 65,000,” police said in a statement.

The suspect, identified as a 25-year-old from Anderson in Shasta County, was arrested on suspicion of possessing fentanyl for sales and possession of controlled substances, along with the outstanding warrants. She was booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

Police have not released the woman’s name.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police at 650-616-7100 or by emailing sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.