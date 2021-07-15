SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – A 16-year-old was arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting that injured a woman in a Santa Rosa park a month ago and additional suspects are still being sought.

According to Santa Rosa Police, the 31-year-old victim was shot at the Bayer Neighborhood Park and Gardens on the afternoon of June 9. The woman was hospitalized in critical condition.

As of Thursday, police said she is still recovering and expected to survive her injuries.

Following weeks of investigation, officers located the suspect during a traffic stop near Stony Point Road and Ludwig Avenue around noon on Wednesday.

The suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Sonoma County Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery. His identity was being withheld due to his age.

Police are still looking for other suspects and the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Any potential witnesses or anyone with information about the shooting is asked to submit tips online to www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.