SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Thursday confirmed the recent arrest of a suspect in connection with an armed robbery that happened last month.

On Monday, June 14, at around 11:22 a.m., SFPD officers from the Southern Station responded to a report of a robbery at the All Star Donuts shop on the 300 block of 5th Street. Arriving officers met with the victim, an employee at the shop, who said a male suspect entered the business, brandished a firearm and demanded money.

The victim handed the suspect money from the cash register and the suspect fled the scene on foot. Police were able to obtain surveillance video that showed the robbery from two angles in the shop.

The SFPD Robbery Detail took over the investigation and were eventually able to identify the suspect as 38-year-old Oakland resident Craig Avery Smith, who is on probation in San Francisco for possession of stolen property and in Alameda County for narcotics possession.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Smith. On Wednesday at approximately 11:30 a.m., officers with the SFPD Robbery Detail, the Special Investigations Division along with the SFPD Tactical Unit arrested Smith on the 4900 block of Coliseum Way in Oakland.

A firearm and additional evidence were seized during the arrest. Smith was booked into San Francisco County Jail for being convicted felon in possession of a firearm, robbery and possession of narcotics.

While an arrest has been made, police are still actively investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.