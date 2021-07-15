OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A violent assault and robbery of an older Asian gentleman with a cane and a Good Samaritan who tried to assist him in Oakland’s Chinatown Thursday afternoon was caught on camera.

Chinatown Chamber of Commerce President Carl Chan provided the video. He told KPIX the robbery happened in broad daylight Thursday on 9th Street between Harrison and Alice.

The brief video appears to show two suspects — one of them armed with a handgun — accosting the elderly Asian man who is prone on the sidewalk after reportedly shoving him to the ground violently.

The man’s cane can be seen on the ground a few feet away from him.

The suspect with the handgun is seen stepping towards a Good Samaritan who appears to try to intervene on the victim’s behalf and striking the Good Samaritan in the face or head with the pistol.

The Good Samaritan, who appears to be wearing a bicycle helmet, falls to the ground and looks at the very least dazed if not injured. Pieces of what looks like white plastic from the helmet goes flying when he is struck by the assailant.

KPIX reporter Da Lin posted the short five-second video on Twitter.

The person who took the video from what looks like a second-story window vantage point can be heard gasping, “Oh my God!” as the attacker strikes the Good Samaritan.

There has been considerable outcry and protest over the number of attacks on Asian citizens in the Bay Area — particularly older, more vulnerable Asian residents — across the region. Chan himself was assaulted in a brazen daylight attack in late April.

Chan has spearheaded calls for increased police presence in the Oakland neighborhood during a rise in violence targeting Asian Americans.

There have been concerted efforts by city officials in Oakland and San Francisco to increase police foot patrols and community chaperones to keep older Asian residents safe.

KPIX has reached out to the Oakland Police Department regarding the assault and robbery, but has yet to hear back.